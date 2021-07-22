ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $8.92 on Thursday, reaching $729.92. 945,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $306.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $680.44. ASML has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $723.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

