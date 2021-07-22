ASML’s (ASML) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASML. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Grupo Santander downgraded ASML from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $628.00.

Shares of ASML traded up $9.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $730.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $680.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a 1-year low of $343.25 and a 1-year high of $723.01.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $33,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 450.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

