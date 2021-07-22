ASOS’s (ASOMY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

ASOMY stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.70. 3,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 3.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.22. ASOS has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

