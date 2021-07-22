Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Get Assertio alerts:

Separately, Gabelli upgraded Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $1.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.50. Assertio has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $5.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 80.60% and a negative net margin of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $26.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Assertio will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 152.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,245,912 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 73.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 589,866 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 72.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 126,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assertio (ASRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.