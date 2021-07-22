Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Gap Up to $17.38

Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.38, but opened at $18.02. Astronics shares last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 384 shares.

ATRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $105.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Astronics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Astronics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Astronics by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Astronics by 495.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 262,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Astronics by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 48,762 shares during the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

