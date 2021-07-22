ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at CIBC

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACO.X. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CSFB downgraded ATCO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ATCO to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.44.

ATCO stock opened at C$43.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.30. The stock has a market cap of C$5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$35.68 and a 12 month high of C$46.19.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,203,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,146,404,700. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$99,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116,900.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

