ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to announce $176.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.24 million to $177.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $692.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $684.01 million to $700.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $822.70 million, with estimates ranging from $802.39 million to $843.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ATI Physical Therapy.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATIP. began coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy stock. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

ATIP traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $8.00. 7,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,497. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

