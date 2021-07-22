Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATLKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $306.00.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $65.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.31. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. On average, analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

