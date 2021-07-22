Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ ATCX opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.36.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $123.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.20 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.02%. Analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $121,934.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,650 shares in the company, valued at $152,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 52,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

