AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T remained flat at $$27.90 on Thursday. 798,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,837,840. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

