Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get Autohome alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CLSA cut Autohome from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Autohome from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. HSBC decreased their price target on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark cut Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.66.

NYSE ATHM opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. Autohome has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.41.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Autohome will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 6,176,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $576,102,000 after purchasing an additional 113,156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,966,000 after acquiring an additional 41,997 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 1st quarter worth about $251,577,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,761,000 after acquiring an additional 100,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Autohome by 5,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,287 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autohome (ATHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.