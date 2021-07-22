AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Board of Directors Approves Share Repurchase Program

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
NYSE:AN opened at $117.64 on Thursday. AutoNation has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $120.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
