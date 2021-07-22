AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Board of Directors Approves Share Repurchase Program

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NYSE:AN opened at $117.64 on Thursday. AutoNation has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $120.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.63.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.