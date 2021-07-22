Avangrid, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avangrid in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

AGR opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.65. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 621.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 726.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

