Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on AGR. Mizuho assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.17.

AGR opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.65.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 121,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 158,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 108,234 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

