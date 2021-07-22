AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Trading Up 3.9%

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) was up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.87. Approximately 9,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,044,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

AVPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

AvePoint Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.