Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 117.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after purchasing an additional 313,985 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 539.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 169,237 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 388.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 200,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 159,277 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 70,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $729,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $28,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,542 shares of company stock worth $1,874,348. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.07. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

