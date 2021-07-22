Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 425 ($5.55). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 415 ($5.42), with a volume of 19,173 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 384.69. The company has a market cap of £133.00 million and a PE ratio of 56.85.

Avingtrans Company Profile (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

