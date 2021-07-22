Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AVVIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aviva in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Investec raised Aviva to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aviva has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

