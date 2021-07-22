Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives GBX 424.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 424.57 ($5.55).

AV has been the topic of several research reports. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 387.70 ($5.07) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The company has a market capitalization of £15.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 407.99. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a one year high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57).

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

