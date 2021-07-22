Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $37.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.39. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.21.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $162,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

