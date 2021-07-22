Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $57.11 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 2.52.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair set a $56.77 price objective on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.