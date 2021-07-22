B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $62.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

BLDR opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 313,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after buying an additional 96,131 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

