Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 24.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,820 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCSF. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $991.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 74.93%. The firm had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 93.15%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

