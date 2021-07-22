Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 74.93% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth about $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

