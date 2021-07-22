Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

BKR opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.87. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock worth $971,777,780 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

