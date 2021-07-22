BancFirst Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BancFirst in a report released on Monday, July 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s FY2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $38.48 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.44.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 37.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 37.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BancFirst news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $1,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,199,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,865,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 30,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $2,187,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,446 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,543. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

