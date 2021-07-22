Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

BBVA stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $2,421,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 168,135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.