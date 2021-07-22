Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Bought by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 311.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,077 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Banco Santander were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 29,705.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,846 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 41.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 45.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 66,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.33. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.0081 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.