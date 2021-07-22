BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BXS shares. Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

BXS stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.24. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

