Bank First Co. Announces None Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

Bank First has increased its dividend by 26.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Bank First stock opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.37. Bank First has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.76.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.12. Bank First had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 15.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank First will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

