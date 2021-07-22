Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Bank of America has raised its dividend by 84.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Bank of America stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of America stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

