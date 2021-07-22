Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,198 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Accuray were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 170,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 0.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,300,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.10 million, a PE ratio of 103.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.01.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

