Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 213.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in JFrog were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FROG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,913,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FROG. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -302.13. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

