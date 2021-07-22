Bank of Montreal Can Has $34,000 Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,996,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,950,000 after buying an additional 1,637,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,381.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after buying an additional 635,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,574,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 292.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after buying an additional 582,126 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after buying an additional 125,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

