Bank of Montreal Can Has $38,000 Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $586,372.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $14,328,545.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,425 shares of company stock worth $3,656,261 over the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $31.15 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.71.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLWS shares. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

