Bank of Montreal Can Has $42,000 Holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 9,810.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCT opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.63. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $2,146,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,478,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 476,468 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,240 shares of company stock worth $7,766,083. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

