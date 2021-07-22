Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.49 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after acquiring an additional 62,063 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,663,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,374,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,321,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,376,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $316.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $211.85 and a 1 year high of $321.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.01.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

