Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 468 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.54% of Willdan Group worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the first quarter worth about $571,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 102,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 70.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 277.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

WLDN stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.18 million, a PE ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.33.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $65,278.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $452,458.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,074. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

