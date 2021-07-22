Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of PLYM opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $670.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.