Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 21.14%.

BHB stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 573 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,395. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $430.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.97. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $32.37.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.