Barclays PLC Acquires 3,759 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 158.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMOT. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 129,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 484,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 201,701 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.88. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.