Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 67,944 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 61.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 962,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMTV opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.58 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

