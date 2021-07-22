Barclays PLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Invacare were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Invacare by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,643,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 666,800 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invacare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 904,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invacare by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invacare by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invacare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period.

Get Invacare alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on IVC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of IVC opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Invacare Co. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $260.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.