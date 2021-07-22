Barclays PLC Increases Position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Colony Bankcorp worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 35,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

In other Colony Bankcorp news, VP Lee Bagwell purchased 3,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $51,899.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meagan M. Mowry purchased 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $49,737.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at $100,716.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $168.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.