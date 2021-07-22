Barclays PLC Increases Stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 312.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 58,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after buying an additional 52,764 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NESR opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.90. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NESR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

