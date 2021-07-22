Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GSK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GSK opened at $39.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,163 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,515,000 after purchasing an additional 495,391 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,335,000 after purchasing an additional 193,847 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,891,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,190,000 after purchasing an additional 570,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

