Baxter International (BAX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Baxter International to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Baxter International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $91.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.55.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

