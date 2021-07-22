Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $100.60. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $98.75, with a volume of 927 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAMXF. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $32.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

