BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

NASDAQ:BCBP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.72. 99,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,354. The company has a market capitalization of $252.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.62. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 25,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

