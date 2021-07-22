Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €185.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bechtle presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €179.71 ($211.43).

Shares of ETR:BC8 opened at €165.05 ($194.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €156.27. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a 12 month high of €190.70 ($224.35).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

